Blue Jays Host Big Meet

The Greenville Junior High track program hosted an invitational last Friday, with seven schools participating.

The Blue Jay girls placed fourth.

Rylin DeBlois finished second in the 100 meter dash.

The seventh grade girls 4 by 100 relay squad was third. Runners included Ada Jefferson, Ryleigh Plannette, Allie Knebel and Trinley Cale.

In boys’ competition, Gavin File won the hurdles event.

The Blue Jays’ seventh grade 4 by 100 relay team turned in a third place finish. The race was run by Hunter Self, Austin Swalley, Isaiah Matthews and Christian Swalley.

Effingham won the boys and girls titles.