Blue Jays Track At Vandalia

Greenville Junior High’s four track teams recently participated in meets with Vandalia and South Central at Vandalia.

The seventh grade Blue Jay girls claimed first place as a team.

Ada Jefferson won the 100 and 400 meter dashes, and Jana Glisson was first in the shot put and discus. Also picking up wins were the Greenville 4 by 100 meter relay crew of Jefferson, Ryleigh Plannette, Allie Knebel and Trinley Cale, plus the 4 by 400 meter relay squad of Lila Kleiner, Tinley Walker, Cassidy Beavor and Adyson Lee.

Plannette won the 200 meter dash and placed third in the hurdles and 100 meter dash.

Cale and Plannette tied for first in the high jump. Kylie Townzen was second in the 400 meter dash, Walker third in the 200 meter dash, and Autumn Loehr second in the high jump.

The Greenville eighth grade boys placed third. Gavin File won the hurdles and Dominic Sanchez was first in the 400 meter dash.

In addition, Tyler Battaglia was second and Daniel Graham third in the mile run, Isaac Mendenhall third in both the shot put and discus, and Sean Fassold third in the hurdles.

Austin Swalley won the 800 meter run for the second place seventh grade boys’ team. Nolan Prater placed second and Brayden Nordike third in the hurdles, Hunter Self was third in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and Christian Swalley third in the mile run.

Rylin DeBlois recorded three first place finishes in eighth grade girls’ competition. She won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and tied for first in the high jump.

Haley Quade was the first place participant in the hurdles.