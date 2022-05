Two area Class 2A baseball teams are in sectional play this week.

The Mater Dei Knights won the Breese Central Regional by defeating Father McGivney 2-0.

Vandalia was also a 2-0 winner over Salem in its own regional.

Mater Dei and Vandalia are playing this week in the Teutopolis Sectional. The Vandals play Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Mater Dei goes up against Flora at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The sectional title game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.