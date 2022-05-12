Comets Basketball Camp

Registration is underway for the 2022 Comets Boys Basketball Camp, scheduled for June 1 through June 3.

The camp will be at the Greenville High School gymnasium with boys going into grade three through five attending from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Those in grades six through eight will play from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $40 per camper. To guarantee a camp t-shirt, the form and fee must be submitted by May 20.

Registration forms are available at Greenville Junior High School, the Pocahontas and Sorento schools, and Greenville Elementary School.

For more information or questions, contact Coach Todd Cantrill at tcantrill@bccu2.org.