The Greenville Comets recently played in the Triad Boys Tennis Sectional.

Both doubles teams won their first match, but lost their second. Dima Powell and Ivan Powell beat a Roxana pair 7-5, 6-1, then dropped a match against Triad.

Aiden Andriss and Carter Manhart won 6-0, 6-1 over Roxana before falling in the second round.

In singles, Elusha Golovay lost a close match 4-6, 4-6.