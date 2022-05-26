Comets Golf Scramble July 15

The annual Comet Golf Scramble, to benefit the boys basketball and football programs at Greenville High School, is scheduled for Friday, July 15 at the Greenville Country Club.

Tee times are 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Entry fee is $340 for teams of four golfers or $85 per person. This includes a golf cart, a meal, and drinks on the course.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams in two flights.

For more information, including a registration form, contact Coach Todd Cantrill at 618-410-4959.

Organizers are also selling sponsor signs to be placed along the golf course.