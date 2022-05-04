Five Comets Sign For College

Five athletes at Greenville High School recently signed letters of intent to participate in athletics at the college level.

Three (pictured above) will be cheerleading at Lindenwood University at St. Charles, Missouri. They are Avery Cantrill, Lilee Joiner and Lily Prater.

The other two are playing college football. Nathan Grull has signed to play at McKendree University in Lebanon, and Jaylon Betts will be a Panther at Greenville University.

Avery is the daughter of Melissa and Todd Cantrill, Lilee Joiner the daughter of Jaimee and Jared Joiner, Lily Prater the daughter of Joy and Nate Prater, Nathan the son of Rita and Andrew Grull, and Jaylon the son of Louis Betts.