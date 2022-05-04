Five Comets Sign For College

Lilee Joiner, Avery Cantrill, and Lily Prater
Five athletes at Greenville High School recently signed letters of intent to participate in athletics at the college level.

Three (pictured above) will be cheerleading at Lindenwood University at St. Charles, Missouri. They are Avery Cantrill, Lilee Joiner and Lily Prater.

(front l-r) Nate Prater, father; Lily, Joy Prater, mother; (back l-r) GHS Cheerleading Coaches Allyson Loucks and Amanda Goldsboro.
(front l-r) Todd Cantrill, father; Avery, Melissa Cantrill, mother; (back l-r) GHS Cheerleading Coaches Allyson Loucks and Amanda Goldsboro.
(front l-r) Jaimee Joiner, mother; Mylee, sister; Lilee, Jared Joiner, father; (back l-r) CHS Cheerleading Coaches Allyson Loucks and Amanda Goldsboro.

The other two are playing college football. Nathan Grull has signed to play at McKendree University in Lebanon, and Jaylon Betts will be a Panther at Greenville University.

(front l-r) Louis Betts, father; Jaylon, (back) GHS Head Football Coach Todd Hutchinson.
(front l-r) Rita Grull, mother; Nathan, Andrew Grull, father; (back l-r) GHS Head Football Coach Todd Hutchinson, Nick Grull, brother; GHS Football Coach Dave Clark.

Avery is the daughter of Melissa and Todd Cantrill, Lilee Joiner the daughter of Jaimee and Jared Joiner, Lily Prater the daughter of Joy and Nate Prater, Nathan the son of Rita and Andrew Grull, and Jaylon the son of Louis Betts.

