GHS Boys & Girls In SCC Track Meet

The South Central Conference girls and boys track meets were held Wednesday at Staunton.

Nine schools are in the conference. Litchfield won the girls title and Carlinville was the boys’ champion.

The Greenville Lady Comets placed eighth as a team.

Top finishes were Tessa Neely, fifth in the 200 meter dash; Carly Schaub, fifth in the shot put and Mia Bellegante, eighth in the 100 meter dash.

The Comet boys finished ninth.

Best individual finishes for them included Judah Liss, seventh in the mile run; Jaylon Betts, seventh in the long jump; and Aidan Williams, eighth in the 800 meter run.