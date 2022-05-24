GHS Track Awards

Awards were recently presented to members of the Greenville High School girls and boys track teams.

Coaches Lee Coakley and Ben Harris announced special award recipients.

The girls’ honors included Most Valuable Athlete and Most Improved to Tessa Neely, Speedster Award and Shining Star Award to Mia Bellegante, Springs & Wings Award to Libby Reavis, Strong Woman Award to Carly Schaub, and Team Spirit Award to Grace Sperandio.

Bellegante led both teams in total points for the season.

Comets boys getting awards were Elijah Matthews, Most Improved; Evry Kelley, Aiden Williams and Conner Rodgers, Up & Comer Award; Ayden Stenitzer, Speedster Award and Springs & Wings Award; Judah Liss and Michael Wilson, Enduro Award; Mason Price, Strong Man Award and Team Spirit Award; Bryce Siebert, Shining Star Award; and Wyatt Emken, Most Valuable Athlete Award.