Thursday’s rain caused high school regional softball games to be postponed.

The Greenville Lady Comets and Mulberry Grove Lady Aces are in the semifinals of their regionals.

The Lady Comets will now play Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Vandalia Class 2A Regional.

Mulberry Grove is scheduled to battle Nokomis in its semifinal game Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Bunker Hill Class 1A Regional.

Both regional championship games are Saturday.