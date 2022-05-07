GU Hires Gymnastics Director

Greenville University has hired a director for its gymnastics program.

She is Jenn Stukenberg, who has been a coach at Southeast Missouri State University.

This summer, she will be working with Coach Bill Hopkins as they design and implement a two-tiered gymnastics and tumbling program for the community, one for young participants through age 5 and another for children 6 and up.

Stukenberg advised they will be offering morning and after-school instruction, as part of the university’s outreach to the community.

The gymnastics facility will be at the former Greenville Ford building along Route 40 in Greenville. It is currently being renovated to launch GU’s men’s and women’s programs this fall, and will include two gymnasiums.

Stukenberg said the goal is for community programming to start in early September.

Hopkins is GU’s women’s gymnastics coach and the men’s team will be coached by Zach Peters.