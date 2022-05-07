Historic Game For Lady Comets Soccer

The final day of the regular season for the Greenville Lady Comets’ soccer squad was historic.

By beating Salem, 7-0, the team tied the school record for wins in a season with 15.

Goal keeper Shayna Henderson set a new school mark by recording her 12th shutout, breaking a record that had existed for 20 years.

Mia Emken tied a school record by scoring five of the goals. The others were by Ady Bearley and Alison Ridens.

The Lady Comets go into regional action with a 15-7 overall record.

That regional will be played at Tom Doll Field in Greenville. The semifinal games are Tuesday, May 10. Alton Marquette faces Pana at 4 p.m., then the Lady Comets go up against Staunton.

The championship game will be played Friday, May 13.