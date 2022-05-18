Junior High Track Sectional Results

Greenville Junior High School has one track athlete participating in this weekend’s IESA state track meet in Peoria.

Gavin File won the eighth grade boys hurdles at the Class 3A North Mac Sectional last Saturday. His time was 16.80 seconds.

Gavin will run at state Friday afternoon.

Other Greenville athletes finished in the top eight at the sectional.

The Lady Jays’ Rylin DeBlois posted four outstanding results in eighth grade girls’ action. She was second in the 200 meter dash, third in the long jump and 100 meter dash, and fourth in the high jump.

In the seventh grade girls’ competition, Ada Jefferson was second in the 400 meter run and fifth in the long jump, while Ryleigh Plannette placed second in the hurdles.

The 4 by 100 meter relay team finished fourth. Runners were Trinley Cale, Jefferson, Plannette and Allie Knebel.

Austin Swalley had a second place finish in the 800 meter run during the seventh grade boys’ competition. Hunter Self placed sixth and Isaiah Matthews eighth in the 200 meter dash.