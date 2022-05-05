Junior High Track Triangular Results

The Greenville Junior High track teams competed in a triangular meet at Hillsboro Tuesday.

The seventh grade boys’ squad finished first.

Individual winners were Hunter Self in the 200 meter dash and Austin Swalley in the 800 meter run.

The 4 by 200 meter relay team finished first. Runners were Nolan Prater, Brayden Nordike, Drake Graber and Kelton Murphy.

Self was second in the 100 dash, Trevor Zeeb second and Kody Provost third in the 400 meter run, Christian Swalley second in the mile run, and Prater third in the hurdles.

The seventh grade girls’ team was second.

Kylie Townzen finished first in the 400 meter dash, and Ryleigh Plannette was first in the hurdles. The 4 by 200 meter relay crew of Ada Jefferson, Plannette, Trinley Cale and Allie Knebel, won the race.

Also winning was the mile relay team of Tinley Walker, Lila Kleiner, Adyson Lee and Miley Matthews.

Other seventh grade Lady Blue Jays picking up points were Plannette, third in the 200 meter dash; and Autumn Loehr, second in the hurdles.

Greenville’s eighth grade girls finished second in the team standings. Top finishers were Rylin DeBlois, second in the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes; and Haley Quade, third in the hurdles.

In eighth grade boys action, Greenville’s Daniel Graham won the mile run Dominic Sanchez was second in the 400 meter run, Gavin File placed second in the hurdles, Caleb Hibbs was third in the 800 meter run, and Tyler Battaglia third in the mile run.