KC Announces Youth Summer Sports Camps

Kaskaskia College’s Athletic Department has released the full schedule for summer youth camps, beginning in June. Camps range in cost from $35-$50 per participant. To learn more, contact Kim Rahar at 618-545-3372 or email her at krahar@kaskaskia.edu. Online registration available via https://form.jotform.com/220813604502141.

Camp schedule:

June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 – Softball Skills Camp (6th – 12th grade)

June 13 and 14 – Girls Basketball Skills Camp (K – 8th grade)

June 15 and 16 – Volleyball Skills Camp (K – 4th grade) (5th -8th grade)

June 20 and 21 – Coed Soccer Skills Camp (K – 4th grade) (5th – 8th grade)

June 20 and 21 – Baseball Pitching Camp (K – 8th grade)

June 22 and 23 – Baseball Hitting Camp (K – 8th grade)

June 20 and 23 – Boys Basketball Skills Camp (K – 8th grade)

July 27, 28, and 29 – Cross Country Skills Camp (4th – 12th grade) with a race on July 30.