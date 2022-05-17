Lady Comets Advance In Regional

The softball Greenville Lady Comets won their opening Class 2A regional game at home Monday afternoon.

The Lady Comets shut out Litchfield 10-0.

Kayla Sanders got the pitching victory, striking out four batters.

Paige Roberts had a four hit game on offense, and EmmaLeigh Wilfong posted three hits.

Macy Jett and Jayden Markus drove in two runs apiece.

The Lady Comets advance to a regional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The opponent will be Staunton and the contest will be played at Vandalia.