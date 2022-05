The Lady Comets Basketball Camp has been scheduled for June 1-3 at the Greenville Junior High gym.

Girls in grades three through five next school year will attend 9 to 10:30 a.m. each day, while those in grades six through eight next school year will play 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Registration forms are available at the schools. The camp fee is $40, which includes a t-shirt as long as the form is received by May 20.

For more information, contact Coach Kolin Dothager at kdothager@bccu2.org.