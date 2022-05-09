Lady Comets Softball Regional Details

The Greenville Lady Comets have been assigned to the Vandalia Class 2A Softball Regional.

Their opening round game will be played at home since GHS is the higher seed of the two teams. Litchfield will travel to Greenville for a 4:30 p.m. game against Litchfield on Monday, May 16.

The other opening round game is May 16, with Hillsboro playing at Vandalia.

All other regional games will be played at Vandalia.

The winner of the Greenville-Litchfield game will face Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

Newton will play the winner of the Hillsboro-Vandalia contest on Tuesday, May 17.

The regional championship game is set for Friday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m.