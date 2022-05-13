May 4 Wednesday Night Golf Results

On Wednesday, May 4th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2022 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:
Returning Sponsors
* Donnewald Distributing
* Micks Auto Body tom
* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)
* L&B Flooring
* WGEL
* 4th Street Lanes – (Sponsoring 2 teams)
* Snyder Financial
* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
* DeMoulin Brothers and Company
* PUB 36
* Supplied Energy
New Sponsors
* Bond County Law Enforcement – This team consists of Law Enforcement Officers from around the bound county area.
WEEK 1 – Played May 4th
L&B Flooring – 37
4th Street Lanes – 35
Donnewald Distributing – 52
DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 20
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 35
Micks Auto Body – 37
WGEL – 40
Snyder Financial – 32
PUB 36 – 25
4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 47
Bond County Law Enforcement – 40
Supplied Energy – 32
Bradford Bank – White Team – 25
Branford Bank – Blue Team – 47
WEEK 2 – Played May 11
Bradford Bank – Blue Team – 34
PUB 36 – 38
Micks Auto Body – 41
Bradford Bank – White Team – 31
Snyder Financial – 43
Bond County Law Enforcement – 29
Donnewald Distributing – 31
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 41
DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 19
WGEL – 53
Supplied Energy – 43
L&B Flooring – 29
4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 42
4th Steet Lanes – 30
CURRENT STANDING AFTER 2 WEEKS OF LEAGUE PLAY
1st – WGEL 93 points
2nd – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 89 points
3rd – Donnewald Distributing 83 points
4th – Bradford Bank / Blue Team 81 points
5th – Micks Auto Body 78 points
6th – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 76 points
7th – Supplied Energy 75 points
8th – Snyder Financial 75 points
9th – Bond County Law Enforcement 69 points
10th – L&B Flooring 66 points
11th – 4th Street Lanes 65 points
12th – PUB 36 63 points
13th – Bradford Bank / White Team 56 points
14th – DeMoulin Brothers and Company 39 points
Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, May 18