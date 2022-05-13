May 4 Wednesday Night Golf Results

On Wednesday, May 4th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2022 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:

Returning Sponsors

* Donnewald Distributing

* Micks Auto Body tom

* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* L&B Flooring

* WGEL

* 4th Street Lanes – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* Snyder Financial

* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

* DeMoulin Brothers and Company

* PUB 36

* Supplied Energy

New Sponsors

* Bond County Law Enforcement – This team consists of Law Enforcement Officers from around the bound county area.

WEEK 1 – Played May 4th

L&B Flooring – 37

4th Street Lanes – 35

Donnewald Distributing – 52

DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 20

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 35

Micks Auto Body – 37

WGEL – 40

Snyder Financial – 32

PUB 36 – 25

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 47

Bond County Law Enforcement – 40

Supplied Energy – 32

Bradford Bank – White Team – 25

Branford Bank – Blue Team – 47

WEEK 2 – Played May 11

Bradford Bank – Blue Team – 34

PUB 36 – 38

Micks Auto Body – 41

Bradford Bank – White Team – 31

Snyder Financial – 43

Bond County Law Enforcement – 29

Donnewald Distributing – 31

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 41

DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 19

WGEL – 53

Supplied Energy – 43

L&B Flooring – 29

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 42

4th Steet Lanes – 30

CURRENT STANDING AFTER 2 WEEKS OF LEAGUE PLAY

1st – WGEL 93 points

2nd – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 89 points

3rd – Donnewald Distributing 83 points

4th – Bradford Bank / Blue Team 81 points

5th – Micks Auto Body 78 points

6th – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 76 points

7th – Supplied Energy 75 points

8th – Snyder Financial 75 points

9th – Bond County Law Enforcement 69 points

10th – L&B Flooring 66 points

11th – 4th Street Lanes 65 points

12th – PUB 36 63 points

13th – Bradford Bank / White Team 56 points

14th – DeMoulin Brothers and Company 39 points

Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, May 18