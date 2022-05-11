Nokomis Pitcher Throws MLB No-Hitter

Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world.

In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.

Detmers was born in Springfield, Illinois and grew up in Nokomis, playing baseball for the Redskins his first three years of high school.

His family moved to Chatham, and Detmers played his senior season at Glenwood High School.

After playing in college, he was selected by the Angels in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his major league debut with the Angels on August 1, 2021.