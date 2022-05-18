Ridens To Play At McKendree

Alison Ridens, a senior at Bond County Community Unit 2 High School, has signed a letter of intent to play in the new beach volleyball program at McKendree University in Lebanon.

She played volleyball for the Lady Comets and is excited to be involved in the start of the new sport at McKendree. She noted that it’s an unusual sport in Illinois, but she loves it because it allows you to use all your skills. She explained that in regular volleyball there are positions, but with beach volleyball you play all positions at once.

A signing ceremony was held Tuesday at the high school.

Alison is the daughter of Eris and Darrell Ridens of Sorento.