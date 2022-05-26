Sectional Softball Results

Mater Dei was eliminated in the Class 2A IHSA Softball Tournament on Tuesday, falling to Gillespie, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Gillespie Sectional.

The Lady Knights advanced to the sectional by claiming the Breese Central Regional title with a 9-4 victory over Central.

In Class 1A, Okawville won the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Regional championship, and lost Tuesday in the semifinals of the Marissa Sectional. Okawville was beaten by Hardin Calhoun, 10-3.

South Central reached the softball sectional round by winning its own regional, then was defeated Tuesday in the semifinals of the Casey Sectional. Casey won 8-0.