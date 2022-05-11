Soccer Girls Advance To Title Game

The Greenville Lady Comets soccer team has advanced to the championship game of its own IHSA Class 1A regional tournament.

In a semifinal game Tuesday, the Lady Comets defeated Staunton 5-1 to set a new school record for victories in a season with 16.

Katie Campbell scored two goals. Also putting the ball into the net for GHS were Mia Emken, Brooklyn Suzuki and Charlee Stearns.

The Lady Comets battle Alton Marquette at 4 p.m. Friday in the regional championship game at Tom Doll Field in Greenville.

Marquette blanked Pana 7-0 in its semifinal game.