Thursday A Big Day For Baseball Comets

It was a dramatic win Thursday for the Greenville Comets baseball team.

A home run in the bottom of the seventh by Chase Bellegante gave the Comets a 4-2 win over Southwestern, allowing the local team to share the South Central Conference championship.

Edward Jurgena pitched a complete game.

Mason Barnes and Bellegante had two hits apiece for the Comets.

On Wednesday, the varsity Comets downed Okawville 7-2, as Bellegante earned the pitching win, going six and two-thirds innings. Cohen Alstat got the final out on the mound.

Ryan Jackson had a two-run triple for the winners, and Mason Barnes and Peyton McCullough totaled two hits and one RBI apiece.

In junior varsity action Wednesday, the Comets edged Okawville 5-4. Gus Olson was the winning pitcher, striking out five in six and one-third innings. CJ Jackson pitched in relief.

Hunter Clark led the offense with four hits. Nick Grull came up with two hits.