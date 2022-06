Local Girls Participate In KC Basketball Camp

Kaskaskia College recently sent a big “Thank You” to all who participated in the KC Women’s Basketball Program summer basketball camp. The camp was instructed by KC head coach Jay Jenkins and KC players.

Participants (pictured above) included: Emma Tally (Greenville), Nova Roeder (Greenville), Lily Lubiewski (Smithboro), Katrina Wolff (Salem), Mya Neely (Donnellson), Kaylee Dothager (Greenville), Leanne Montgomery (Brownstown), Autumn Moore (Odin), Amariah Storey (Centralia), Emmie Kasten (Hoyleton), Lyla Tally (Greenville), Lucy Montgomery (Brownstown), Emily Townsend (Vandalia), Leah Hodge (Odin), Paison Ogrzewalla (Odin), Kenna Pollmann (Breese), Scarlette Gramann (Breese), Georgia Taylor (Centralia), Baylor Buchanan (Centralia).