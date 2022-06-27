Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League Week 7 Results

WEEK 7

Played on Wednesday, June 22th

Donnewald Distributing atop Championship Flight – 6 weeks remain in regular season

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

Donnewald Distributing 292 points

WGEL 278 points

Bradford Bank – Blue Team 273 points

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 267 points

Bond County Law Enforcement 267 points

Micks Auto Body 265 points

Supplied Energy – 255 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. 4th Street Lanes 242 points

9. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 241 points

10. L&B Flooring 238 points

11. Snyder Financial 234 points

12. Bradford Bank – White Team 230 points

13. PUB 36 225 points

14. DeMoulins Brothers 221 points

Results – WEEK 7 Matches

Micks Auto Body vs Donnewald Distributing

* In a very close match Micks Auto Body squeaks out a win over Donnewald Distributing. Final Score was Micks 38 & Donnewald 34.

Bradford National Bank – Blue Team vs WGEL

* 2 of the top 3 teams squared off on Wednesday night with Bradford Banks blue team easily defeating WGEL by a score of 41 to 31. Despite the loss, WGEL remains in second place but Bradford Blue is now only 5 points behind the 2nd place WGEL team.

4th St. Lanes – 2.0 vs Bond County Law Enforcement

* Sheriff Jim Leitschuh and his group of golfers had little difficulty defeating 4th St. Lanes 2.0. The final score was 42 to 30 in favor of the Law Enforcement Officers. Tyler Snow was the top performer for BCLE, shooting a NET score of even par 36.

L&B Flooring vs PUB 36

* “The” PUB 36 pulls out just their 2nd win of the season defeating L&B Flooring in a very close match. The final score in this back & forth affair was 38 to 34 in favor of the boys from Pocahantas, PUB 36.

DeMoulins Brothers vs 4th Street Lanes

* Ben Kettelkamp of DeMoulins Brothers, shoots a personal best for 9 holes, Gross 35 – Net 30. But that wasn’t enough for team DeMoulins Brothers as they were narrowly defeated by 4th St. Lanes, final score 37 to 35. 4th St. Lane’s Owner/Captain John Helige and his #1 player Michael Wernle both shoot very nice scores of 3 over par 39.

Bradford National Bank – White Team vs Supplied Energy

* Supplied Energy shocks Bradford Banks white team, defeating them by a score of 39 to 33. Team captain for Supplied Energy Erik “Rik” Fohne was very pleased after the win mentioning it was a team win and all of his teammates played very well.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs Snyder Financial

* Snyder Financial and PCI battle to a draw on Wednesday night – final score was 36 to 36.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 7)

Rick Blockyou playing for PCI – closest to the pin hole #3

Doug Stroud playing for Bradford Bank – Blue Team – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 7)

Ben Kettelkamp – DeMoulins Brothers – shot 1 under par 35

Clint Hamel – Snyder Financial – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 7) – after handicap

Ben Kettelkamp – DeMoulins Brothers – shot a net 30 (6 under par) Great Shooting Ben!!!!

Ed Rainey – PCI – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS

3 Skins were awarded in week 7:

Rick Blockyou – PCI – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3

Ed Rainey – PCI – recording a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole number 4

Ryan Reavis – Donnewald Distributing – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5

Week 8 will be played on Wednesday, June 29th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club