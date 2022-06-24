Sports Shop Interview: MG Athletic Director Chad Nelson

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Mulberry Grove High School baseball Coach Chad Nelson about the good spring season for the team.

The Aces were 12-8-1 and reached the championship game of the regional.

One of Mulberry Gove’s players, Blake Scoggins, also received an honor after the season.

Nelson told WGEL that he strives to see his players improve from the fall to the spring season and post-season. Scoggins was recognized as an all-state player. He led the team on the mound and at the plate with passion for the sport, leading to the well-deserved recognition.

The opportunity to play in the regional championship was a fun and enjoyable learning experience for the players, and it showed how relentless they were competing in the post-season. Nelson also mentions Tucker Johnson, Daustin Steiner, and Garrett Knerrer as additional seniors who led the team to the championship and will be greatly missed.

Coach Nelson is excited for the upcoming fall season and anticipates the next players willing to step up to lead to team.

Click below to hear his conversation with Jeff: