Week 4 Wednesday Night Golf League Results

Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 4 – Played on Wednesday, June 1st

Donnewald Distributing takes over 1st place, WGEL a very close second.

Current Standings Wed. Night League – Top 4 teams.

Donnewald Distributing 168 points

WGEL 166 points

4th St Lanes – 2.0 162 points

Bradford Bank – Blue Team 161 points

Results – WEEK 4 Matches

WGEL vs Bradford National Bank (White Team)

* It was a true team effort for WGEL in week 4, 3 of the 4 golfers on WGEL shot even par (net) and the 4th golfer, Denny Potthast, shot 2 under par 34 (net). It took everything they had for WGEL to squeak out a win over Bradford Banks white team. Final score was 37 to 35.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs Bond County Law Enforcement

* In a bit of an upset, Bond County Law Enforcement defeats PCI by a score of 39 to 33. Top players for BCLE were JR Hentz and Devon Leitschuh both shooting an impressive net score of 2 under par, 34.

4th Street Lanes vs Bradford National Bank – Blue Team

* Led by exceptional play from Doug Stroud and Mike Ennen, Bradford Banks blue team had little difficulty defeating 4th St. Lanes. Final score of this match was 44 to 28 in favor of Bradford.

Supplied Energy vs Snyder Financial

* The front cart for Supplied Energy had a very good night on the golf course this past Wednesday. Brennan Sugg & Jared Haberer played very well and carried Supplied Energy to an easy victory over Snyder Financial. Final score, 43 to 29.

4th St Lanes – 2.0 vs Micks Auto Body

* Newcomers to the league, 4th St. Lanes – 2.0 continue to play well as they narrowly defeat Micks Auto Body, final score 37 to 35 in favor 4th Street – 2.0.

Donnewald Distributing vs Pub 36

* 1st place team, Donewald Distributing takes down Pub 36 by the score of 40 to 32. Team captain, Gary Brauns was the top player in this group of golfers, shooting a very nice net score of 2 under par 34.

L&B Flooring vs DeMoulins

* It was one of those nights for Mark Bollinger of L&B Flooring. Mark shot a personal best score of 4 under par, 32 (gross) his net score (after handicap) was an amazing 7 under par 29. Mike Coling Sr. and his group of linksmen just could not keep up with that kind of play as DeMoulins falls to L&B Flooring, final score was 40 to 32 in favor of L&B.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 4)

David (Buck) Clark Sr. playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #3

John Kennedy playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 4)

Mark Bollinger – L&B Flooring – shot 4 under par 32 – Very Impressive!!! – Well done Mark!!!

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – Bradford Bank (white team) – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES in WEEK 4 – (after handicap)

Mark Bollinger – L&B Flooring – shot a net 29 (7 under par)

Denny Potthast, JR Hentz, Devon Leitschuh & Gary Brauns all shot a net 34 (2 under par)

SKINS

4 skins were awarded in week 4:

Wayne Baldwin – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Mike Ennen – recording a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole number 4

Devon Leitschuh – recorded a very rare NET 2 – DOUBEL EAGLE (Albatross) on par 5 hole number 7

Adam Cornelius – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 9

Week 5 will be played on Wednesday, June 8th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club