Week Five GCC Wed Night Golf League Results

Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 5 – Played on Wednesday, June 8th

Just 23 points separates 1st from 7th, with WGEL atop the Championship Flight

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

WGEL 210 points

Donnewald Distributing 207 points

Bradford Bank – Blue Team 194 points

Micks Auto Body 193 points

Bond County Law Enforcement 191 points

4th Street Lanes – 2.0 190 points

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 187 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

Supplied Energy 176 points

L&B Flooring 176 points

Snyder Financial 166 points

4th Street Lanes 165 points

Bradford Bank – White Team 159 points

DeMoulins Brothers 154 points

PUB 36 152 points

Results – WEEK 5 Matches

Micks Auto Body vs 4th Street Lanes

With solid play from Micks Auto Body, 4th Street Lanes strikes out in week 5 losing to Micks by a score of 44 to 28. Top players for Micks Auto Body were Dave Ennen, Denny Ennen & Glenn Mueller – all shooting NET scores of even par 36.

DeMoulins Brothers vs Snyder Financial

DeMoulins Brothers seams to be back on the right track as they have been playing much better golf. DeMoulins easily takes care of Snyder Financial, final score was DeMoulins 43 – Snyder Fin. 29. Top player from DeMoulins was Steve Flowers shooting a very nice NET score of 5 under par 31.

Donnewald Distributing vs Bradford National Bank – Blue Team

This was the closest match of the evening in week 5, as two of the top three team squared off and went at it on Wednesday Night. Donnewald Distributing edged out Bradford Bank – Blue Team, final score was 39 to 33 in favor of Donewald. The father/son tandem of Gary & Gaite Brauns were the top players for Donnewald in week 5.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs Supplied Energy

Ben Barth, playing for PCI was the best golfer on the course Wednesday night, shooting a GROSS score of 2 under par 34. Supplied Energy could not keep up with Ben and his PCI team as they falter in week 5 losing by a score of 42 to 30.

WGEL vs 4th St Lanes 2.0

With a solid win over 4th St Lanes 2.0 WGEL stands alone atop the Championship Flight of the Wednesday Night Golf League. Final score was 44 to 28 in favor of WGEL. Captain John Kennedy had his team ready to play on Wednesday as Keith Baldwin, Denny Potthast & Dave “Buck” Clark all had very good scores.

Bradford National Bank – White Team vs L&B Flooring

Last year’s Champions may be headed in the right direction as they played a solid round of golf on Wednesday as they took down L&B Flooring winning by 10 points. The final score was 41 to 31 in favor of Bradford National Bank – White Team. Dusty Bauer was the top player of this group in week 5, shooting a very nice score of 3 under par NET 33.

Bond County Law Enforcement vs PUB 36

Bond County Law Enforcement was hitting on all cylinders on Wednesday night as they defeated PUB 36. Final score was 51 to 21 in favor of BCLE. Tyler Snow was the top player for winning team shooting an impressive NET score of 2 under par 34. PUB 36 now sits at the bottom of the league standing with 152 points.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 5)

John Kennedy playing for WGEL – closest to the pin hole #3

Doug Stroud playing for Bradford Bank – Blue Team – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 5)

Ben Barth – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 2 under par 34

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot even par 36

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 5) – after handicap

Steve Flowers – DeMoulins Brothers – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Mark Ennen, Curt Thacker and Bryan Wilderman all shot a net 32 (4 under par)

SKINS

Just 1 skin was awarded in week 5:

Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Week 6 will be played on Wednesday, June 15th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club