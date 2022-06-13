Week Five GCC Wed Night Golf League Results

Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 5 – Played on Wednesday, June 8th
Just 23 points separates 1st from 7th, with WGEL atop the Championship Flight
Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight
WGEL 210 points
Donnewald Distributing 207 points
Bradford Bank – Blue Team 194 points
Micks Auto Body 193 points
Bond County Law Enforcement 191 points
4th Street Lanes – 2.0 190 points
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 187 points
Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight
Supplied Energy 176 points
L&B Flooring 176 points
Snyder Financial 166 points
4th Street Lanes 165 points
Bradford Bank – White Team 159 points
DeMoulins Brothers 154 points
PUB 36 152 points
Results – WEEK 5 Matches
Micks Auto Body vs 4th Street Lanes
With solid play from Micks Auto Body, 4th Street Lanes strikes out in week 5 losing to Micks by a score of 44 to 28. Top players for Micks Auto Body were Dave Ennen, Denny Ennen & Glenn Mueller – all shooting NET scores of even par 36.
DeMoulins Brothers vs Snyder Financial
DeMoulins Brothers seams to be back on the right track as they have been playing much better golf. DeMoulins easily takes care of Snyder Financial, final score was DeMoulins 43 – Snyder Fin. 29. Top player from DeMoulins was Steve Flowers shooting a very nice NET score of 5 under par 31.
Donnewald Distributing vs Bradford National Bank – Blue Team
This was the closest match of the evening in week 5, as two of the top three team squared off and went at it on Wednesday Night. Donnewald Distributing edged out Bradford Bank – Blue Team, final score was 39 to 33 in favor of Donewald. The father/son tandem of Gary & Gaite Brauns were the top players for Donnewald in week 5.
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs Supplied Energy
Ben Barth, playing for PCI was the best golfer on the course Wednesday night, shooting a GROSS score of 2 under par 34. Supplied Energy could not keep up with Ben and his PCI team as they falter in week 5 losing by a score of 42 to 30.
WGEL vs 4th St Lanes 2.0
With a solid win over 4th St Lanes 2.0 WGEL stands alone atop the Championship Flight of the Wednesday Night Golf League. Final score was 44 to 28 in favor of WGEL. Captain John Kennedy had his team ready to play on Wednesday as Keith Baldwin, Denny Potthast & Dave “Buck” Clark all had very good scores.
Bradford National Bank – White Team vs L&B Flooring
Last year’s Champions may be headed in the right direction as they played a solid round of golf on Wednesday as they took down L&B Flooring winning by 10 points. The final score was 41 to 31 in favor of Bradford National Bank – White Team. Dusty Bauer was the top player of this group in week 5, shooting a very nice score of 3 under par NET 33.
Bond County Law Enforcement vs PUB 36
Bond County Law Enforcement was hitting on all cylinders on Wednesday night as they defeated PUB 36. Final score was 51 to 21 in favor of BCLE. Tyler Snow was the top player for winning team shooting an impressive NET score of 2 under par 34. PUB 36 now sits at the bottom of the league standing with 152 points.
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 5)
John Kennedy playing for WGEL – closest to the pin hole #3
Doug Stroud playing for Bradford Bank – Blue Team – closest to the pin hole #8
BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 5)
Ben Barth – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 2 under par 34
Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot even par 36
BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 5) – after handicap
Steve Flowers – DeMoulins Brothers – shot a net 31 (5 under par)
Mark Ennen, Curt Thacker and Bryan Wilderman all shot a net 32 (4 under par)
SKINS
Just 1 skin was awarded in week 5:
Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2
Week 6 will be played on Wednesday, June 15th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club