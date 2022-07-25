Comets Golf Scramble Results

The 2022 Comets Golf Scramble was held recently at the Greenville Country Club.

Proceeds benefit the Greenville High School football and boys basketball teams.

It was a record event, with 37 teams in the field.

In the “A” flight, Cole Pickett and team finished first while second place went to the Bradford National Bank team.

In the “B” light, the winner was Brad Perry and team. The second place finisher was Curt Thacker and team.

Sponsors for the golf scramble were:

West & Company, LLC

Hy-Tech Transmissions

Farmland Auto Glass Plus

WGEL Radio

Bradford National Bank

Dairy Queen

Kahuna’s Burgers-N-More

Family Eye Care

Meg Sybert, Bond County Clerk

Kevin Sybert, Attorney at Law

Jason Wiegman, State Farm

Devore Law Offices, Tom Devore

Ed & Judy McMillan

BSN, Trisha Boehm

Langham Auctioneers

Greenville Tire Service, LLC

Midland States Bank

Greenville Family Dentistry

Wall Real Estate, Robert Ellsworth

J & H Rensing Inc.

Capri IGA

Guin Mundorf, LLC

NACO Printing, Larry Deiters

Chris Barth

Brady McDowell, Hosick Motors

Donnewald Distributing

Frank & Susan Watson

Scott’s Painting and Staining

Roger Sanders

Enertech Global

Doug & Nancy Ambuehl

Mike O’Boyle

Preston Smith

L & B Flooring

In Honor of the Kallal Brothers, Kathy Sullivan

Gary & Kathy Farnsworth

Terry Burke

Supplied Energy

Thank You To: Wes Pourchot, Gene Kious, Brian Braye, Tessa Cantrill, Avery Cantrill, Ally Cantrill, Sonya Carney, Lisa Karnowski, Melissa Cantrill and Comets coaches