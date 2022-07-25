Comets Golf Scramble Results

The 2022 Comets Golf Scramble was held recently at the Greenville Country Club.
Proceeds benefit the Greenville High School football and boys basketball teams.
It was a record event, with 37 teams in the field.
In the “A” flight, Cole Pickett and team finished first while second place went to the Bradford National Bank team.
In the “B” light, the winner was Brad Perry and team. The second place finisher was Curt Thacker and team.
Sponsors for the golf scramble were:
West & Company, LLC
Hy-Tech Transmissions
Farmland Auto Glass Plus
WGEL Radio
Bradford National Bank
Dairy Queen
Kahuna’s Burgers-N-More
Family Eye Care
Meg Sybert, Bond County Clerk
Kevin Sybert, Attorney at Law
Jason Wiegman, State Farm
Devore Law Offices, Tom Devore
Ed & Judy McMillan
BSN, Trisha Boehm
Langham Auctioneers
Greenville Tire Service, LLC
Midland States Bank
Greenville Family Dentistry
Wall Real Estate, Robert Ellsworth
J & H Rensing Inc.
Capri IGA
Guin Mundorf, LLC
NACO Printing, Larry Deiters
Chris Barth
Brady McDowell, Hosick Motors
Donnewald Distributing
Frank & Susan Watson
Scott’s Painting and Staining
Roger Sanders
Enertech Global
Doug & Nancy Ambuehl
Mike O’Boyle
Preston Smith
L & B Flooring
In Honor of the Kallal Brothers, Kathy Sullivan
Gary & Kathy Farnsworth
Terry Burke
Supplied Energy
Thank You To: Wes Pourchot, Gene Kious, Brian Braye, Tessa Cantrill, Avery Cantrill, Ally Cantrill, Sonya Carney, Lisa Karnowski, Melissa Cantrill and Comets coaches