GCC Wednesday Night Golf Week 10 Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 10 – Played on Wednesday, July 13th.

Bradford National Bank – Blue Team jumps up 2 spots and takes over sole possession of 1st place.

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

1. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 394 points

2. WGEL 393 points

3. Donnewald Distributing 390 points

4. Micks Auto Body 390 points

5. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 384 points

6. Bond County Law Enforcement 372 points

7. Supplied Energy 366 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. Bradford Bank – White Team 351 points

9. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 349 points

10. 4th Street Lanes 341 points

11. Snyder Financial 339 points

12. L&B Flooring 329 points

13. DeMoulins Brothers 326 points

14. PUB 36 316 points

Results – WEEK 10 Matches

Bond County Law Enforcement 39 vs Donnewald Distributing 33

* Donnewald Distributing drops 2 places in the standing from 1st place to 3rd place losing for the 4th consecutive week. Team Captain Gary Brauns is confident his team will grind it out the last 3 weeks of regular season and finish as regular season champions. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh was the top golfer in this group leading the Law Enforcement Officers to victory with a very nice net score of 2 under par 34. BCLE will face WGEL next week which should be a very exciting match.

Bradford Bank Blue Team 45 vs Supplied Energy 27

* After stumbling last week Bradford Bank Blue Team came back in week 10 with a vengeance knocking the lights out of Supplied Energy, final score 45 to 27. Doug Stroud and Curt Thacker were the top golfers in this group as they both played very well. Doug shot his personal best for 9 holes with a gross score of 1 under par 35 & Curt recorded a net score of even par 36. Bradford Blue now standing in 1st place looks to keep it that way as they will face Snyder Financial in week 11.

WGEL 40 vs 4th Street Lanes 32

* WGEL now standing in 2nd place in Wednesday Night League just 1 point behind 1st place Bradford Blue played a very solid match in week 10 earning 40 points, defeating 4th St. Lanes by 8 points. Team owner and captain John Kennedy playing with Keith Baldwin and Al Belcher playing with Dave “Buck” Clark was the lineup for WGEL in week 10. WGEL will face hard charging Bond County Law Enforcement next week.

Micks Auto Body 50 vs L&B Flooring 22

* What a performance by Micks Auto Body in week 10, putting up 50 points and absolutely laying the wood to L&B Flooring winning by a score of 50 to 22. Dave Ennen was the top player in the group shooting a gross score of 2 under par 34, after handicap his score netted out to 4 under par 32, Great Shooting Dave!!! Daves teammates Troy Micenheimer and Jeff Koontz also had outstanding nights, Troy posting a net score of 1 under par 35 & Jeff posting a net score of 2 under par 34.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 38 vs Bradford Bank White Team 34

* This was the closest match of the evening as PCI narrowly defeated Bradfords white team by just 4 points. It was the back cart for PCI that sealed the deal and lead their team to the win; Ed Rainey shooting a net score of 1 over par 37 and Mike Bingham shooting a net score of even par 36. PCI remains in the hunt for the regular season championship as they find themself in 5th place overall, but just 10 points behind the 1st place team. Team PCI indicated with 3 weeks remaining in the regular season, anything can happen.

4th St. Lanes – 2.0 42 vs Snyder Financial 30

* Scott Garner put his team on his back and lead them to victory in week 10 as 4th St. Lanes 2.0 defeats Frank Snyders team by a score of 42 to 30. Not only did Scott post the groups top score of the evening shooting a net score of 2 under par 34, he also was awarded 2 skins in week 10 as he was the only golf to post a NET 2 on par 4 hole number 1 and a NET 2 on par 4 hole number 5. Great playing Scott, we will see if Scott and his 4th St. Lanes 2.0 team can keep it going as they will face DeMoulins in week 11.

DeMoulins Brother 41 vs PUB 36 31

* In a battle to see who can dig their way out of the cellar PUB 36 faced DeMoulins Brothers in week 10. At the start of the evening both teams were tied for dead last in the league. It was DeMoulins Brothers with the rather easy win over PUB 36, final score was 41 to 31. Top player in this group was team captain for DeMoulins, Mike Coling Sr., shooting a very solid gross score of 1 under par 35. It will not get any easier for PUB 36 next week as they face a very strong PCI team.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 10)

Ed Rainey – Piasa Commercial Interiors – closest to the pin hole #3

Doug Stroud – Bradford Bank Blue Team – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 10)

Dave Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot 2 under par 34

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 1 under par 35

Mike Coling Sr. – DeMoulins Brothers – shot 1 under par 35

Doug Stroud – Bradford Bank Blue Team – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 10) – after handicap

Dave Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Doug Stroud – Bradford Bank Blue Team – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Brennan Sugg – Supplied Energy – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS – 5 Skins were awarded in week 10:

Scott Garder – 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – was awarded 2 skins:

Recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 1 & a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5

Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Jake Houchlei – Donnewald Distributing – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3

Dave Ennen – Micks Auto Body – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 9

Week 11 will be played on Wednesday, July 20th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club