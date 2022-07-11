GCC Wednesday Night Golf – Week 9 Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 9 – Played on Wednesday, July 6th.

With just 4 weeks remaining in the regular season 4 teams are battling it out for 1st place with just 10 points separating them. Who will come out on top and win the 2022 regular season championship?

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

1. Donnewald Distributing 357 points

2. WGEL 353 points

3. Bradford Bank – Blue Team 349 points

4. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 347 points

5. Micks Auto Body 340 points

6. Supplied Energy 339 points

7. Bond County Law Enforcement – 333 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. Bradford Bank – White Team 316 points

9. 4th Street Lanes 309 points

10. Snyder Financial 309 points

11. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 307 points

12. L&B Flooring 307 points

13. PUB 36 285 points

14. DeMoulins Brothers 285 points

Results – WEEK 9 Matches

WGEL 41 vs Donnewald Distributing 31

* This was the match of the week with two of the top Wednesday night league teams competing against each other. WGEL came out on top defeating Donnewald Distributing by 10 points. Team Donnewald is in a bit of a slump right now, losing for 3 consecutive weeks. WGEL’s top performers were Al Belcher shooting a very nice net score of 32 (4 under par) also Keith Baldwin & Denny Potthast both shooting nets scores of 34 (2 under par).

Bradford Bank Blue Team 35 vs L&B Flooring 37

* Bradford banks blue team stumbled a bit in week 9 losing to the 12th place L&B Flooring team. It was a close match with just 2 points separating the two teams. One of the top teams of the league, Bradford blue missed a golden opportunity in week 9 as L&B Flooring was without there captain and number 1 golfer Mark Bollinger. Filling in nicely for Mark was Roger Lloyd but Derrick Atchison was the top golfer in this group as he posted a net score of 1 under par 35.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 43 vs 4th Street Lanes 29

* PCI continues to play well even without their top golfer Ben Barth who has been out of the lineup for the past two weeks. PCI won their match last week by just 2 points, but this week was a different story winning by 14 points. Top performers for PCI were Mike Bingham, shooting a net score of 2 under par 34 and Tony Reelitz shooting a net score of 1 under par 35.

Micks Auto Body 37 vs Bond County Law Enforcement 35

* In a very close, back and forth seesaw battle Micks Auto Body wins this match by a mere 2 points. Jim Leitschuh had his law enforcement officers ready to play as Tyler Snow shot his personal best for 9 holes posting a gross score of even par 36, which was net 4 under par 32. However, Micks Auto Body would not be outdone as they had 3 golfers post scores that were under par. Denny Ennen was the top player for Micks shooting a net score of 4 under par 32. Following closely behind were teammates Troy Micenheimer and Dave Ennen both shooting net scores of 2 under par 34.

Supplied Energy 46 vs 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 26

* No controversy this week as Supplied Energy easily takes care of 4th Street Lanes winning the match by 20 points. This victory for Erik Fohne and his group of linksmen moved Supplied Energy from 7th to 6th place in the Championship Flight. The top golfer in this group was Jared Haberer, playing for Supplied Energy, shooting his personal best score for nine holes even par 36.

Bradford Bank White Team 43 vs DeMoulins Brothers 29

* Reigning league champions Bradford white is on a run similar to last year as they are looking to defend their championship trophy. In order to do so Bradford white must be one of the top 7 teams in the league at the end of regular season. With just 4 weeks remaining Bradford white has battled their way up to 8th place and find themselves 17 points behind the 7th place team. Team captain Dusty Bauer is confident his team can reach their goal and then make a playoff run to become Back-to-Back League Champions. Setting the example for his team, Dusty was the top player in this group as he posts a very nice net score of 3 under par 33.

Snyder Financial 46 vs PUB 36 26

* Gary Dollinger and Ryan Conner playing for Snyder Financial took care of business on Wednesday evening as both of these golfers posted net scores of 1 under par 35. Snyder Financial wins this lopsided match by 20 points moving up 2 spots in the standings from 12 place last week to 10th place this week. PUB 36 will shake up there line up next week resting Joe Hamel and replacing him with team owner Adam Evans as PUB 36 is willing to try anything to get back on the winning ways and climb out of the cellar.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 9)

Bryan Wilderman playing for PUB 36 – closest to the pin hole #3

Joe Hamel playing for PUB 36 – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 9)

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 1 under par 35

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot even par 36

Jared Haberer – Supplied Energy – shot even par 36

Tyler Snow – Bond County Law Enforcement – shot even par 36

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 9) – after handicap

Jared Haberer – Supplied Energy – shot a net 30 (6 under par) Well done Jared!!!

Al Belcher – WGEL – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Tyler Snow – Bond County Law Enforcement – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Denny Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

SKINS – 4 Skins were awarded in week 9:

Larry Bingham – 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 1

Paul Betscher – 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Denny Potthast – WGEL – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6

Brad Perry – Supplied Energy – recording a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole number 7

Week 10 will be played on Wednesday, July 13th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club