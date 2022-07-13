Junior High Baseball Camp & Tryouts

Greenville Junior High Baseball Coach Trevor Stoecklin announces a camp and tryouts have been scheduled for boys interested in playing the 2022 season.

A free baseball camp, for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, is set for July 25 through July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at the Greenville Junior High baseball field. Tryouts for seventh and eighth grade boys are 9 a.m. to noon August 1 and 2 at the same field.

Both events are for students attending the Greenville Junior High School and Pocahontas School.