Kaskaskia College will host the Annual Grade School Cross Country Meet on Tuesday, September 27th. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 7.

Over 200 runners are expected for five individual races that weave throughout the college’s sports and activity fields on the west side of the college.

All grade schools in District 501 are invited, and there is an entry fee. To learn more, contact KC Cross Country Coach Mike Hargis at 322-0202.