KC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises Over $21,000

The Kaskaskia College Foundation raised over $21,000 in support of student scholarships during the Foundation’s 33rd annual golf scramble held at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle. 96 golfers participated in the scramble with proceeds to help students offset their higher education needs.

KC Executive Director of Development Holly Sallee said the golf tournament is one of the college’s most important fund-raising programs. “Since 2018, students have received almost $1 million in Foundation scholarships,” noted Sallee. “The funds raised from this event directly enhance the educational aspirations of KC students by supporting Foundation scholarships.”

Overall winners for the day were:

A Flight: Tie Between

Building Blocks Daycare, LLC #2

Gonzalez Companies, LLC

Championship Flight:

1st Place: Johnson Control Fire Protection

2nd Place: Berteau Consulting, LLC

Sallee would also like to give a special thanks to the gift, hole and golf cart sponsors as the event sponsors:

Lunch/Birdie Sponsors:

Gonzalez Companies, LLC, Salem

WRF Engineers, Edwardsville

Gold Sponsors:

Carl’s Four-Wheel Drive & Performance Center, Bartelso

Dr. Maryann Langenfeld, Centralia

Poettker Construction, Breese

Robbins Schwartz, Collinsville

SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital, Centralia & Mount Vernon

Silver Sponsors:

Dimond Bros. Insurance Agency, Centralia

FGM Architects Inc., O’Fallon

Glen & Judy Hemker, Bartelso

Industrial Mechanical Contractors, Centralia

Jansen Chevrolet, Germantown

PMA Securities, Fairview Heights

Craig Finke, Nashville

Hole in One Sponsor:

Kane Insurance, Salem

The 34th Annual Kaskaskia College Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.