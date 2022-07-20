KC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises Over $21,000

The Kaskaskia College Foundation raised over $21,000 in support of student scholarships during the Foundation’s 33rd annual golf scramble held at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle. 96 golfers participated in the scramble with proceeds to help students offset their higher education needs.
KC Executive Director of Development Holly Sallee said the golf tournament is one of the college’s most important fund-raising programs. “Since 2018, students have received almost $1 million in Foundation scholarships,” noted Sallee. “The funds raised from this event directly enhance the educational aspirations of KC students by supporting Foundation scholarships.”
Overall winners for the day were:
A Flight: Tie Between
Building Blocks Daycare, LLC #2
Gonzalez Companies, LLC
Championship Flight:
1st Place: Johnson Control Fire Protection
2nd Place: Berteau Consulting, LLC
Sallee would also like to give a special thanks to the gift, hole and golf cart sponsors as the event sponsors:
Lunch/Birdie Sponsors:
Gonzalez Companies, LLC, Salem
WRF Engineers, Edwardsville
Gold Sponsors:
Carl’s Four-Wheel Drive & Performance Center, Bartelso
Dr. Maryann Langenfeld, Centralia
Poettker Construction, Breese
Robbins Schwartz, Collinsville
SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital, Centralia & Mount Vernon
Silver Sponsors:
Dimond Bros. Insurance Agency, Centralia
FGM Architects Inc., O’Fallon
Glen & Judy Hemker, Bartelso
Industrial Mechanical Contractors, Centralia
Jansen Chevrolet, Germantown
PMA Securities, Fairview Heights
Craig Finke, Nashville
Hole in One Sponsor:
Kane Insurance, Salem
The 34th Annual Kaskaskia College Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.