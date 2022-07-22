Wednesday GCC Golf Results For Week 11

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 11 – Played on Wednesday, July 20th.

WGEL takes over 1st place with just 2 weeks remaining in the regular season

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

1. WGEL 435 points

2. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 429 points

3. Micks Auto Body 425 points

4. Donnewald Distributing 421 points

5. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 410 points

6. Supplied Energy 403 points

7. Bond County Law Enforcement 402 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. Bradford Bank – White Team 386 points

9. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 386 points

10. 4th Street Lanes 378 points

11. Snyder Financial 376 points

12. L&B Flooring 370 points

13. PUB 36 362 points

14. DeMoulins Brothers 361 points

Results – WEEK 11 Matches

Bradford Bank Blue Team 35 vs Snyder Financial 37

* The Blue Team for Bradford National Bank could only hang onto the #1 spot in the league for one week as they are upset by the 11 place Snyder Financial Team. The absence of the team’s best player and anchor Doug Stroud was definitely felt as Bradford Blue could not overcome the hard driving Snyder Financial team. Frank Snyder had his team ready to play on Wednesday evening with all 4 of his players competing very well winning this match by just 2 points.

WGEL 42 vs Bond County Law Enforcement 30

* John Kennedy, team captain for WGEL, assembled what proved to be the perfect line up on Wednesday evening as WGEL puts up 40 points defeating BCLE by a wide margin and taking over 1st place in this very competitive golf league. It was the back cart for WGEL that carried the team with Denny Potthast and Dave “Buck” Clark playing extremely well. WGEL will face L&B Flooring next week and try to hang onto the leagues #1 spot.

Donnewald Distributing 31 vs L&B Flooring 41

* What has happened to team Donnewald Distibuting, losing for the 5th consecutive week. Once atop the league standings, Donnewald Distributing has now fallen all the way to 4th place. It was L&B Flooring laying the wood this week as Mark Bollinger and his boys came to play putting up 41 points against the once heralded Donnewald Distributing team. The top player for L&B Flooring was Derek Atchison posting a net score of 3 under par 33.

Micks Auto Body 35 vs Supplied Energy 37

* Two of the league’s top teams squared off on Wednesday evening with Supplied Energy narrowly defeating Micks Auto Body by a score of 37 to 35. Erik Fohne and Brad Perry were the top players for the winning team, with both players shooting net scores of 2 under par 34.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 26 vs PUB 36 46

* With a huge in week 11 PUB 36 crawls out of the cellar and is now 1 point ahead of the 14th place DeMoulins Brothers team. PUB 36 put up the weeks best score earning 46 points and defeated one of the league’s top teams, Piasa Commercial Interiors, by 20 points. Mike Nance was the winning team’s top golfer posting a net score of 1 under par 35.

Bradford Bank White Team 35 vs 4th Street Lanes 37

* 4th Street Lanes squeaks out a win over Bradford Banks White team, 37 to 35. John Helige and Mike Wernle were the top players for the winning team with John shooting a net score of 1 under par 35 and Mike shooting the week’s best gross score of 3 under par 33. Very nice shooting!!

DeMoulins Brothers 35 vs 4th Street Lanes 2.0 37

* In another very close match, 4th Street Lanes 2.0 narrowly defeated DeMoulins Brothers by a score of 37 to 35. This seesaw match went back and forth all evening, but 4th St. Lanes 2.0 was able to hang on and defeat DeMoulins by just 2 points.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 11)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – closest to the pin hole #3

Ryan Reavis – Donnewald Distributing – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 11)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 3 under par 33

Clint Hamel – Bradford Bank Blue Team – shot 2 under par 34

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 11) – after handicap

Denney Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Dave “Buck” Clark – WGEL – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Jake Houchlei – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Dusty Bauer – Bradford Bank White Team – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS – 1 skin was awarded in week 11:

Erik “Rik” Fohne – Captain for team Supplied Energy – was awarded the only skin in week 11:

Erik Recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5. Well done Rik !!!!!

Week 12 will be played on Wednesday, July 27th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club