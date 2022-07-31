Wednesday Night GCC Golf Results – Week 12

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 12 – Played on Wednesday, July 27th.

With just one week to play and a 12 point lead, can WGEL hold on and win the Regular Season Championship?

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

1. WGEL 468 points

2. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 456 points

3. Micks Auto Body 456 points

4. Donnewald Distributing 454 points

5. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 446 points

6. Bond County Law Enforcement 446 points

7. Supplied Energy 442 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. Bradford Bank – White Team 438 points

9. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 422 points

10. Snyder Financial 417 points

11. L&B Flooring 409 points

12. 4th Street Lanes 406 points

13. DeMoulins Brothers 406 points

14. PUB 36 382 points

Results – WEEK 12 Matches

L&B Flooring 39 vs WGEL 33

* Mark Bollinger owner and team captain of L&B Flooring led his team to a week 12 win over the leagues top team WGEL. Mark was the top golfer in this group on Wednesday night shooting a gross score of 1 under par 35. Final score was 39 to 33.

DeMoulins Brothers 45 vs Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 27

* Another top team in the championship flight, Bradford Bank Blue Team, is defeated by a Consolation flight team. 13th place DeMoulins Brothers easily upset Bradford Blue 45 to 27. Tad Flowers and Kyle Rogier were the top golfers for the winning team both shooting net scores of 1 under par 35.

Snyder Financial 41 vs Micks Auto Body 31

* Micks Auto Body, the Championship Flights 3rd place team, was upset by Snyder Financial 41 to 31. Frank Snyder lead his team to victory shooting a net score of 1 under par 35. Gary Dollinger & Mark Ennen for Snyder Financial also posted very nice net scores of even par 36.

Supplied Energy 39 vs Donnewald Distributing 33

* Erik Fohne & Brad Perry led Supplied Energy to another win this past week defeating Donnewald Distributing 39 to 33. Brad shot a net score of 3 under par 33 and Erik shot a net score of 2 under par 34. Supplied Energy will face the leagues number 1 team WGEL next week in the final match of the regular season.

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 36 vs 4th St. Lanes 2.0 36

* This match ended as a tie 36 to 36. Both teams played well in this back-and-forth affair as they will be looking forward to the last week of regular season and then the upcoming playoffs.

Bradford Bank White Team 52 vs PUB 36 20

* Led by Bobby Koontz and Dusty Bauer the white team for Bradford National Bank put up the most points of the week easily defeating the boys from Pocahontas 52 to 20. Bobby ended up shooting the best net score of the week 4 under par 32 with Dusty close behind shooting 2 under par 34.

Bond County Law Enforcement 44 vs 4th Street Lanes 28

* The Law Enforcement Officers of Bond County had a great evening easily defeating John Helige’s group of bowlers from 4th Street Lanes. Final score was 44 to 28. Tyler Snow was the winning team’s top golfer shooting a net score of 1 under par 35.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 12)

Ryan Reavis – Donnewald Distributing – closest to the pin hole #3

Brad Perry – Supplied Energy – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 12)

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 3 under par 33

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 under par 35

Marko Bollinger – L&B Flooring – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 12) – after handicap

Bobby Koontz – Bradford Bank White Team – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Marko Bollinger / Gator Brauns / Troy Micenheimer / Brad Perry and Jake Houchlei – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS – 2 skins were awarded in week 12:

Jake Houchlei – Donnewald Distributing – recorded a rare NET 1 (Double Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2.

Tony Reelitz – Snyder Financial – recorded a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3.

Week 13 (LAST WEEK OF REGUAL SEASON) will be played on Wednesday, August 3rd – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club