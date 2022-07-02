Week 8 GCC Wednesday Night Golf League Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 8 – Played on Wednesday, June 29th.

Bradford National Banks Blue Team moves into 2nd place in Wednesday Night League play at the Greenville Country Club. WGEL falls one spot to 3rd but will face 1st place Donnewald Distributing in week 9.

Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight

1. Donnewald Distributing 326 points

2. Bradford Bank – Blue Team 314 points

3. WGEL 312 points

4. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 304 points

5. Micks Auto Body 303 points

6. Bond County Law Enforcement 298 points

7. Supplied Energy – 293 points

Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight

8. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 281 points

9. 4th Street Lanes 280 points

10. Bradford Bank – White Team 273 points

11. L&B Flooring 270 points

12. Snyder Financial 263points

13. PUB 36 259 points

14. DeMoulins Brothers 256 points

Results – WEEK 8 Matches

4th Street Lanes 38 vs Donnewald Distributing 34

* 2 weeks in a row now, 1st place Donnewald Distributing losses their match by a score of 34 to 38. 4th St. Lanes top two players Clint Hamel & Mike Wernle both shot gross scores of 1 under par 35 to propel 4th Street Lanes to this narrow victory.

Bradford Bank Blue Team 41 vs BCLE 31

* Moving on up…Bradford Bank’s Blue team moved into 2nd place after Wednesday night play defeating Bond County Law Enforcement by a score of 41 to 31. Jace Keaster was the top player for BNB Blue team shorting a very nice net score of 2 under par 34. Jace and his team have been playing very good golf as of late and it will be interesting to see if they can catch Donnewalds with only 5 weeks to play in the regular season.

Micks Auto Body 38 vs WGEL 34

* Teammates Dave Ennen and Jeff Koontz were the top golfers for Micks Auto Body as they pull off a minor upset defeating WGEL by a score of 38 to 34. Dave shot a net score of even par 36 and Jeff shot a net score of 1 under par 35. WGEL looks to bounce back next week as they face the leagues 1st place team Donnewald Distributing.

PCI 37 vs DeMoulins Brothers 35

* In the closest match of the evening Piasa Commercial Interiors defeated DeMoulins by a score of 37 to 35. Mike Bingham and Rick Blockyou played very well for team PCI and were the top golfers in the group with Rick shooting a net score of even par 36 and Mike shooting a net score 2 under par 34. PCI finds themselves as the leagues 4th best team, but just 1 point ahead of 5th place team Micks Auto Body.

Supplied Energy 38 vs Pub 36 34

* In a rather controversial match, Supplied Energy remains in the Championship Flight as the 7th place team in Wednesday Night League. This was another very close match this week, Supplied Energy did manage to pull out the win over Pub 36 by a score of 38 to 34. Two issues arose during the match; one was an out of bounds call that went against Supplied Energy and the other was an apparent uncalled “whiff” as a player from Pub 36 allegedly took a swing at the golf ball and failed to move the ball. This call also went against Supplied Energy as the “whiff” was deemed a practice swing. But despite both controversial calls going against Supplied Energy they manager to narrowly win the match.

Bradford Bank White 43 vs Snyder Financial 29

* Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen playing for Bradford Banks White Team was the best player in this group as he fired a very nice gross score of 1 under par 35. Bradford white easily defeated Snyder Financial 43 to 29. This match was the most lob sides match of the evening with Bradford white collecting 43 points and moving up the ranks of the consolation flight, currently 3rd place in the consolation with 273 points.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 8)

Larry Bingham playing for 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – closest to the pin hole #3

Al Belcher playing for WGEL – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 8)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 under par 35

Clint Hamel – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 under par 35

Mark Bollinger – L&B Flooring – shot 1 under par 35

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – Bradford Bank White Team – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 8) – after handicap

Al Belcher – WGEL – shot a net 30 (6 under par) Great Shooting Big AL !!!!

Mark Bollinger – L&B Flooring – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

SKINS

2 Skins were awarded in week 8:

Scott Garner – 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Mike Bingham – PCI – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 8

Week 9 will be played on Wednesday, July 6th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club