Big Win Tuesday For Blue Jays Baseball

The baseball Blue Jays at Greenville Junior High School rolled to another win Tuesday afternoon.

Playing on their home field, the Jays defeated Gillespie 12-2 in five innings.

Greenville took the lead with two runs in the second, then added four runs in each of the next two innings.

Austin Swalley went the distance for the pitching win. In five innings, he allowed six hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

The Jays posted seven hits, two apiece from Cannon Hamel and Christian Swalley. Also hitting safely were Austin Swalley, Dalton Driemeyer and Eli Ennen.

Austin Swalley picked up two RBIs. Also driving in runs were Tucker Spratt, Evan Sanchez, Teague Alstat, Christian Swalley, and Hamel.

Driemeyer, Nolan Prater, Chris Rivers, Spratt and Christian Swalley scored two runs apiece. Sanchez and Ennen also crossed the plate.