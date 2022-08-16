Blue Jays Baseball Falls In Home Opener

The Greenville Blue Jays junior high baseball team played its first home games of the season last Saturday.

The Jays were edged by South Central 4-3 and fell to the Breese Bobcats 10-7.

Against South Central, the score was 1-1 after four innings. The visitors moved out to a 4-1 advantage after batting in the sixth. Greenville posted two tallies in its half of the sixth, but could get no closer.

The Blue Jays were outhit 11 to 2. Christian Swalley and Tucker Spratt pitched for the home squad.

Gage Glynn cracked a home run for the Jays. Swalley had the other hit. Glynn scored twice and Nolan Prater tagged the plate once.

In the contest against Breese, the Blue Jays led 5-1 through five innings, but the Bobcats scored nine times in the last two frames.

Greenville had a 14 to 11 advantage in hits, and received five walks, leaving 11 runners on base.

Cannon Hamel had a three-hit game including a double. One of Christian Swalley’s two hits was a double.

Also collecting two hits were Glynn, Teague Alstat, and Austin Swalley. Other hits were by Spratt, Evan Sanchez and Chris Rivers.

Hamel and Glynn drove in two runs apiece. Other RBIs went to Alstat and Sanchez. Scoring runs were Christian Swalley and Prater, two each; and Hamel, Glynn, and Jaxon Mathenia, one each.

Pitching for the Jays were Austin Swalley and Hamel.