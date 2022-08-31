Blue Jays Baseball Falls On The Road

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team was unsuccessful in their trip to Alton Tuesday afternoon.

The Alton Redbirds scored three times in the sixth inning to grab a 7-4 win.

Greenville took a 4-0 lead with single runs in the first two innings and two tallies in the third. Alton bounced back with two in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the score.

Alton collected eight hits and was given five walks.

Austin Swalley had three of the Jays four hits in the game. The other was by Evan Sanchez.

Dalton Driemeyer was credited with two RBIs and Sanchez drove in a run.

Scoring the runs were Christian Swalley, Eli Ennen, Austin Swalley and Kellan Boudouris.