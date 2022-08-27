Comets Fall At Hillsboro

The Greenville Comets opened the 2022 football season Friday night at Hillsboro and were defeated 13-7.

Hillsboro got the ball first, but a big GHS defensive play ended up with Tristan Filipiak recovering a fumble out of the air at the Hillsboro 29 yard line.

Six plays later, Grant Wilderman scored on a three-yard run and Dieken Graber’s extra point kick made it a 7-0 score.

Hillsboro scored midway through the second quarter when Dylan Lessman broke free for a 67-yard TD romp. The extra point kick tied the score and it stayed 7-7 at halftime.

The Hilltoppers scored on the same play with 7:58 left in the third quarter as Lessman rambled around the left end for a 40 yard touchdown. The extra point failed, but Hillsboro’s 13-7 lead held up the rest of the game.

The Comets hurt themselves with nine penalties for a loss of 75 yards in the game.

Grant Wilderman ran for 126 yards on offense. The Comets threw for over 200 yards, 170 of them by Ryan Jackson before he had to leave the game. Sophomore Ben Hutchinson came in and completed a 35-yard pass.

Another sophomore, Eli Shadowens, caught eight passes for 148 yards.

Hillsboro ran for 245 yards and passed for 49. The Toppers were called for six penalties for 45 yards.

Greenville plays at home Friday against Gillespie. It will be the first varsity game on the new artificial turf field.