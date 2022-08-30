Comets Football Ticket Pre-Game Sales

The first varsity football game on the new Greenville High School artificial turf is Friday night and a big crowd is expected.

Tickets for the game will be pre-sold Thursday and Friday of this week at the high school office during school hours. Prices are $4 for adults and $2 for students.

Tickets will be sold at the gates, but those wishing to avoid lines can purchase them in advance.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. this Friday with kickoff at 7 o’clock.

Fans can enter the main gate or the south gate. Athletic Director Joe Alstat said since there is construction near the high school gym, fans are encouraged to park near Greenville Elementary School or the First Christian Church, and enter the south gate.

There are some guidelines fans need to follow.

In an effort to protect the new turf, fans will not be allowed to stand in the end zones.

Footballs may not be brought on the premises by anyone. All fans must either sit in the bleachers or stand along the fence and watch the game.

Younger fans will not be allowed to run around at the complex, and fans will not be allowed on or near the baseball field, tennis courts or under the football bleachers.