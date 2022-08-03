Comets Sports Starting Soon

It’s just about time for fall sports to begin at Greenville High School.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat reminds athletes and parents that all athletes must have a current physical on file before they can practice. Paperwork can be dropped off at the high school office. Parental permission forms are also required. You can find the forms on the Comets social media sites.

Boys golf contests begin August 12, girls golf, August 15; girls tennis, August 20; volleyball, August 22; boys soccer, August 23; freshman football, August 25; varsity football, August 26; junior varsity football, August 29; and cross country, August 30.