The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls grabbed their first win of the young season last Thursday night.

The Lady Comets defeated Lebanon 25-14, 25-11.

It was the first varsity victory for Head Coach Erin Cummings.

The junior varsity Lady Comets also won 25-22, 25-17.

GHS will host Maryville Christian Thursday and plays in the Altamont Tournament Saturday.