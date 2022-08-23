Greenville High School is hosting a freshman football jamboree Thursday, August 25 at Don Stout Field.

Teams from six schools will participate. Each team will play three times.

Contests will be 20 minutes with action at the same time on both ends of the field. Offenses will start at the 40 yard lines.

The schedule includes Greenville against Hillsboro and Litchfield against Vandalia at 5 p.m., Litchfield against Central and Staunton against Hillsboro at 5:30 p.m., Greenville against Staunton and Vandalia against Central at 6 p.m., Litchfield against Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m., and Greenville against Vandalia and Staunton against Central at 7 p.m.