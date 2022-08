The Greenville High School boys’ golf team finished second in a three-team match at Carlinville Tuesday.

The Comets shot a team score of 183, eight strokes behind Carlinville. Southwestern Piasa finished third.

The Comets’ Elusha Golovay was match medalist, leading all golfers with a nine-hole total of 39.

Other GHS scores were Jack Workman, 47; Rowdy Sussenbach, 48; Dustin Rehkemper, 49; Cohen Reavis, 51; and Cameron Voss, 53.

Stella Lagermann was the only girl golfer for GHS and shot a 58.