GHS Sports Preview Friday

Greenville High School sports fans will have the chance to see pre-season action by the volleyball, boys’ soccer and football teams Friday evening.

The volleyball girls will scrimmage at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The soccer Comets also scrimmage at 5 o’clock on Tom Doll Field.

About 6:30 p.m. fall athletes will gather at Don Stout Field to be introduced.

A football scrimmage will follow on the new all-turf field, and afterwards the football players and cheerleaders will be introduced.

The athletic department is urging fans in attendance to donate items for the Bond County Food Pantry.