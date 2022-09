GHS Tennis Girls Win Again

In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls’ tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro.

GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen.

Doubles victors were the duos of Ridens and Schaufelberger, Mathias and Johnson, and Palen and Miller.

Junior varsity winners from GHS were Alex Pichaske, Delaney Smith, Haley Beckert, Alyssa Rehkemper, Eden Kapp, Ella Jurgena and Maddie Hardin.