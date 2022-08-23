Jays Win Third Game

The Greenville Blue Jays exploded for 20 runs Monday for their third victory of the fall season.

Greenville defeated the Lebanon Greyhounds 20-7, banging out 19 hits in the contest. Lebanon, the home team, issued six walks and committed seven errors on defense.

The Jays led 10-3 after five innings, then erupted for 10 runs in the top of the sixth.

Tucker Spratt was the winning pitcher. Hank Bradshaw pitched in the sixth inning and finished the game for the Blue Jays.

Spratt also had a big game at the plate, collecting four hits including a double, and driving in two runs.

Christian Smalley finished with four hits and three RBIs.

Nolan Prater had a three-hit game, with a double, and drove in two runs. Other players hitting safely were Cannon Hamel, Evan Sanchez and Dalton Driemeyer with two each, and Gage Glynn and Austin Swalley with one apiece.

Sanchez also had two RBIs.

Crossing the plate were Christian Swalley, four runs; Driemeyer and Prater, three each; Glynn and Chris Rivers, two each; and Hamel, Justice Valleroy, James Quade, Sanchez, Teague Alstat, and Kellan Boudouris, one each.